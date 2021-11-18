ECP seeks deployment of Rangers for Lahore’s NA-133 by-election

The election commission of Punjab has sought Rangers deployment at the polling stations for NA-133 by-poll. Photo: file

Punjab Home Department yet to respond to ECP's request, say sources.

CCTV cameras will also be installed at polling stations to monitor polling process.



By-elections in NA-133 will be held on December 5.

LAHORE: The Election Commission has sought deployment of Rangers on the polling day for the NA-133 by-election.

The by-election for Lahore's NA-133 constituency is scheduled to take place on November 5.

The provincial election commission has formally submitted an application to the Punjab home department in this regard, said well-placed sources. The home department, however, did not responded to the election commission so far, the sources added.

The election commission will finalise the poling scheme by November 20. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras will also be installed at the polling stations to monitor th polling process.

Earlier on October 18, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that by-elections in NA-133 would be held on December 5.

The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik. The PML-N lawmaker died of heart complications on October 11.

According to a statement issued by the ECP, candidates could submit their nomination papers for the by-polls on the seat from October 21 to 25. The scrutiny of the nomination papers would be completed by October 30.

A day earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had dismissed the writ petitions of PTI candidate for NA-133 (Lahore) by-poll, Jamshed Cheema, and his wife, being a covering candidate, against the rejection of their nomination papers.

A two-member bench of the LHC comprising Justice Jawad Hassan and Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir had dismissed the petitions after hearing the arguments of the lawyers for the PTI and the PML-N.

The returning officer (RO) had rejected the nomination papers of the petitioners and an election tribunal also upheld the decision of the RO.

The PML-N voters had challenged the nomination papers of the PTI candidates, saying the proposer, Bilal Hussain, was not qualified to become proposer of the duo under the Elections Act 2017.