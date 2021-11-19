 
Friday Nov 19 2021
Web Desk

Meghan Markle made a ‘deal with the devil’ for US fame: report

Web Desk

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Meghan Markle has been accused of allegedly having made a “deal with the devil” in an attempt to garner fame within the post-royal life.

Commentator Sally Baker made this claim while speaking to The Mirror and wrote, “Meghan won't expose herself to anything unexpected that could catch her out and embarrass her, but it's interesting how she's aligning herself with Ellen now.”

“Ellen was obviously at the heart of all those toxic workplace rumours last year - and Meghan was also accused of bullying by some of her former staff.”

She also went on to write, “Since Ellen has apologised and shown contrition, it's possible Meghan hopes some of that 'wokeness' rubs off on her.”

“It does make you wonder who's giving Meghan and Harry their advice. It seems no one is really advocating for them - they're being advised by a massive American PR company, but it's a very different approach to how they were in the UK.”

“Every celebrity today has to make a deal with the devil to maintain their fame, and that usually costs them in exposure. It's the same for Meghan.”

