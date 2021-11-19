 
Friday Nov 19 2021
UAE signs whopping Rs6.84bn ammunitions contract with Pakistani firm

Friday Nov 19, 2021

A photo from the Dubai Airshow 2021. Photo: The News International
A photo from the Dubai Airshow 2021. Photo: The News International

  • UAE's Ministry of Defence signs seven contracts worth Dh22.5bn at Dubai Airshow 2021. 
  • UAE signs ammunitions contract with Pakistan’s Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS). 
  • US-based Alliant Techsystems Operations won two contracts valued at Dh175.8 million and Dh367.3 million. 

The UAE signed a whopping contract of Rs6.84bn with a Pakistani firm for the supply of various kinds of ammunition, as per a report in The News

The UAE's Ministry of Defence signed seven contracts in total during the Dubai Airshow 2021 on Wednesday. These seven contracts are worth Dh22.5bn in total. 

Lieutenant-Colonel Sarah Al Hajri, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, said a Dh143.98 million-contract (Rs6.84 billion) was signed with Pakistan’s Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS) for the supply of various ammunitions, foreign media reported.

To buy aviation systems and equipment for the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, a contract worth Dh677.3mn was also signed with the Emirati International Technical Systems Trading.

A Dh108 million three-year ground handling and logistics support contract for the air force was signed with the Abu Dhabi Airports Company. Al Hajri announced that a contract worth Dh149.1 million was bagged by French aviation giant Dassault Aviation and Dh120.8 million contract by Ammroc Advanced Military Maintenance Repair.

The US-based Alliant Techsystems Operations won two contracts valued at Dh175.8 million and Dh367.3 million for the purchase of ammunition accessories for the Air Force and Air Defence at the airshow.

Originally published in The News

