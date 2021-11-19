Kristen Stewart unfazed about winning an Oscar for Princess Diana portrayal

The royal film depicted the actor essaying the late princess to utmost perfection/File footage

Kristen Stewart stunned fans with her jaw-dropping portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer.



The royal film depicted the actor essaying the late princess to utmost perfection, something which she might bag an Oscar for.

However, Stewart said it does not matter whether she wins the Academy award.

“I don’t give a [expletive],” she said about the awards on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast.

“The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen. It definitely says something about where we’re at as a cumulative presence — what we’re looking at, what we care about,” the Twilight actress continued.

“I really appreciate that something that I was involved in has ignited such a large conversation,” she added. “We don’t make movies to not connect with each other.”

Spencer, directed by Pablo Larrain, follows Diana in 1991 during the Christmas holiday in Sandringham alongside estranged husband Prince Charles and their kids, during which she realises the extent of her failed marriage.

Earlier, Diana's bodyguard Ken Wharfe showered praises on Stewart for her spectacular performance. “Out of all the people who have played Diana over the past 10 years, she’s the closest to her,” he told PEOPLE. “She managed to perfect her mannerisms.”