LHC directs traffic police to chalk out road management plan to curb smog in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday ordered the city's chief traffic officer to chalk out a road management plan to curb smog in the world’s most polluted city.

Justice Shahid Karim, while hearing dozens of identical petitions for control of rising smog in Lahore, also ordered the traffic police to present a short-term plan to maintain the flow of traffic in the metropolis, The News reported.

During the hearing, Justice Shahid Karim remarked that the situation regarding smog in Lahore was getting alarming but the environment minister instead of gauging its gravity had gone into self-denial by issuing absurd circulars. “Steps need to be taken on a permanent basis to control smog, '' he added.



The court directed the Punjab government’s lawyer to form a committee on the issue of smog to look into the matter.

Justice Shahid Karim directed Lahore Mayor Col (retd) Mubashar to appear in person before the court to apprise it as to what extent the local government was empowered to take steps to curb smog.

The court remarked that Jail Road had been made a signal-free road without taking into account citizens' problems as now crossing roads had become an uphill task for them. The court expressed concern over the likely transfer of the CTO and remarked that orders would also be issued to stop his transfer.

Earlier, Lahore CTO Muntazar Mehdi told the court that 93 letters had been written to the authorities concerned for the removal of encroachments but no progress had been made. He said that smog was a bigger issue than dengue and corona. Strict laws need to be made in the future.

The court adjourned the hearing till November 23.

Petition seeks a two-week lockdown in smog-affected areas

In a related case, the LHC issued notice to the Punjab government on a petition seeking a two-week lockdown in the smog-affected areas. Justice Shahid Karim issued this order on a petition filed by Advocate Aftab Virk.

Due to the increase in smog, citizens are suffering from different diseases, including eye and respiratory diseases. The petitioner stated that the main reason for the increase in pollution was smoke from industries and vehicles.

The court will resume the hearing on Nov 23.

Punjab announces 50% work from home



Earlier, the Punjab government had directed private sector companies in Lahore to operate with 50% attendance till further notice as authorities take steps to deal with a worsening smog situation.

The development came after the LHC on Thursday ordered the Punjab government to announce a 50% attendance policy for private offices.

Lahore regularly ranks among the worst cities in the world for air pollution — a mixture of low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal crop burn-off, and colder winter temperatures coalescing into stagnant clouds.

In a notification issued by the Punjab Disaster Management Authority's (PDMA) director-general, the provincial government had also imposed a ban on several activities.

The bans

Burning of any type of crop residue

Vehicles emitting visible smoke and pollutants falling into inadmissible limits

All industries working without emission control systems and contributing to the deterioration in Air Quality Index

All stone crushers operating without wet scrubbers

Burning of all types of solid waste, tyres, rubber, and plastics

Sale and use of all types of sub-standard fuels

All types of encroachments, which cause hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic on public roads, including footpaths

Any kind of parking which may cause hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic

All types of activities without proper safeguards, which contribute to generating fugitive dust

Uncovered and open dumping/storage of construction material

Uncovered transportation of construction materials like sand, mud, and cement

Any unauthorised activity which may cause pollution

In case the authorities find individuals violating the orders, they will be charged under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, the notification said.