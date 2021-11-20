Britney Spears in awe of Sam Asghari's performance in 'House of Gucci'

Taking to Instagram, the pop icon said she thought her beau 'stole the show'/File footage

Britney Spears revealed she is in awe of her fiance Sam Asghari acting prowess in House of Gucci.



Taking to Instagram, the pop icon said she thought beau 'stole the show.'

"Ok so my baby stole the show at the premiere of House of Gucci," the 39-year-old captioned her post. "Sorry to the cast but my baby is …"

Then, referring to a photo of a shirtless Asghari, 27, in a pool, she wrote, "I'm the photographer on the first one !!!!!"

Asghari marked the premiere of the movie without Spears, clad in a tight-fitted suit and a colorful button-down dress shirt with its collar peeking over the suit's lapel.

The outfit was designed and styled by Donatella Versace, Asghari told Variety on the red carpet.

Earlier, Spears hinted at a Versace trousseau for her big day.