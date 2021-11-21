 
WhatsApp removes mysterious shortcut

Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters/File
Meta-owned popular messaging application WhatsApp has announced a new bug fix through a recent update to address an issue with a mysterious media shortcut, WABetainfo reported Sunday.

The feature that has been removed is called the "quick media shortcut", one that allows WhatsApp users to edit media using a drawing tool. 

"A quick edit shortcut is already available when you open the image, video, or GIF but WhatsApp has introduced a new side shortcut when opening multiple media one week ago," the WhatsApp news tracker said.

The feature, with an edit icon, was noticed by some users who were wondering what it was for because it didn't work.

WhatsApp is removing this shortcut with the latest version update 2.21.24.9 from 2.21.24.8.

