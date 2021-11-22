 
Afghan Taliban order TV channels to stop featuring women in dramas and movies

Afghan Taliban have issued new “religious guidelines” ordering the country’s television channels to stop featuring women in dramas and movies while also instructing women journalists to wear the hijab while appearing on television.

The instructions came from the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

In addition, the new rule has barred TV channels from airing any comedy show or content mocking religion and have instructed the prohibition of movies or television programmes that promote foreign culture antithetical to Islamic and Afghan principles.

In the earlier decision, the Afghan Taliban authorities had ordered girls and young women to stay home barring them from going to school. However, they had claimed that the restrictions were “temporary” and to ensure the workplaces and educational institutes are “safe” for women.

It is pertinent to note that the Taliban had seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August, twenty years after the US-led forces had ousted them.

