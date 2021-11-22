Judiciary's turn to verify 'injustices' against Opposition: Hafiz Hamdullah

Pakistan Democratic Movement spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah. Photo: Twitter

Hafiz Hamdullah refers to recent events wherein ex-CJP Saqid Nisar is claimed to have ordered Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz's conviction.

Says the leaked audio clip associated with Nisar and Shamim's affidavit has put a "big question mark" on existing affairs.

Says Opposition had already expressed concerns regarding "injustice" against it.

The spokesperson of the Opposition's alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Hafiz Hamdullah on Monday said that the leaked audio clip associated with the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar and the claims made in former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge Rana Shamim's affidavit have put a "big question mark" on existing affairs.



The controversy began earlier this month when a former judge of the apex court in GB levelled serious allegations against former chief justice Saqib Nisar, stating in a notarised affidavit that he had been witness to then CJP Saqib Nisar’s "direction to a high court judge not to release Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on bail at any cost before the 2018 general elections."



The seriousness of the matter intensified when an audio clip allegedly featuring Nisar was leaked in which a man could be heard saying that "Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz would have to be punished to make space for Imran Khan in politics."

Today, after a meeting of the PDM's steering committee, the alliance's spokesperson Hamdullah, while speaking to the media, said that the Opposition had already expressed concerns regarding the "injustice" as he referred to the campaign against the PML-N leadership.

"Now it is the judges and judiciary who have to give an explanation/ clarification," said Hamdullah.

PDM's future course of action

Speaking about the PDM's steering committee meeting, Hamdullah said that a panel comprising lawyers has been formed for pursuing legal action against the legislation done in the Parliament's joint session on November 17.



"The November 17 legislation has been declared the blackest day in the Parliament's history," he said.

He further stated that the steering committee has gathered recommendations regarding the PDM's next course of action, which will be presented in the central meeting of the steering committee tomorrow (Tuesday).

Hamdullah said the PDM leadership will make decisions in the light of recommendations, adding that the Lahore rally, the long march next year, and wheel jam and shutter down strikes are also on the meeting's agenda.