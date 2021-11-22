 
pakistan
Monday Nov 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Judiciary's turn to verify 'injustices' against Opposition: Hafiz Hamdullah

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 22, 2021

Pakistan Democratic Movement spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah. Photo: Twitter
Pakistan Democratic Movement spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah. Photo: Twitter

  • Hafiz Hamdullah refers to recent events wherein ex-CJP Saqid Nisar is claimed to have ordered Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz's conviction.
  • Says the leaked audio clip associated with Nisar and Shamim's affidavit has put a "big question mark" on existing affairs.
  • Says Opposition had already expressed concerns regarding "injustice" against it.

The spokesperson of the Opposition's alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Hafiz Hamdullah on Monday said that the leaked audio clip associated with the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar and the claims made in former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge Rana Shamim's affidavit have put a "big question mark" on existing affairs.

The controversy began earlier this month when a former judge of the apex court in GB levelled serious allegations against former chief justice Saqib Nisar, stating in a notarised affidavit that he had been witness to then CJP Saqib Nisar’s "direction to a high court judge not to release Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on bail at any cost before the 2018 general elections."

The seriousness of the matter intensified when an audio clip allegedly featuring Nisar was leaked in which a man could be heard saying that  "Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz would have to be punished to make space for Imran Khan in politics."

Today, after a meeting of the PDM's steering committee, the alliance's spokesperson Hamdullah, while speaking to the media, said that the Opposition had already expressed concerns regarding the "injustice" as he referred to the campaign against the PML-N leadership.

"Now it is the judges and judiciary who have to give an explanation/ clarification," said Hamdullah. 

PDM's future course of action

Speaking about the PDM's steering committee meeting, Hamdullah said that a panel comprising lawyers has been formed for pursuing legal action against the legislation done in the Parliament's joint session on November 17.

"The November 17 legislation has been declared the blackest day in the Parliament's history," he said.

He further stated that the steering committee has gathered recommendations regarding the PDM's next course of action, which will be presented in the central meeting of the steering committee tomorrow (Tuesday).

Hamdullah said the PDM leadership will make decisions in the light of recommendations, adding that the Lahore rally, the long march next year, and wheel jam and shutter down strikes are also on the meeting's agenda.

More From Pakistan:

Abhi 'none-done' awarded Vir Chakra for shooting down imaginary F-16

Abhi 'none-done' awarded Vir Chakra for shooting down imaginary F-16
PM Imran Khan greenlights humanitarian assistance package for Afghanistan

PM Imran Khan greenlights humanitarian assistance package for Afghanistan
Instead of debating, ensure gas supply: Miftah Ismail hits out at Hammad Azhar

Instead of debating, ensure gas supply: Miftah Ismail hits out at Hammad Azhar
Lahore schools, offices to remain shut thrice a week as smog worsens

Lahore schools, offices to remain shut thrice a week as smog worsens
Soldier embraces martyrdom in crossfire near Pakistan-Iran border: ISPR

Soldier embraces martyrdom in crossfire near Pakistan-Iran border: ISPR
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed assumes command of Peshawar Corps

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed assumes command of Peshawar Corps
Punjab govt decides to hold LG polls in March-April 2022: sources

Punjab govt decides to hold LG polls in March-April 2022: sources
Ignoring the student protests in Balochistan

Ignoring the student protests in Balochistan
A journalism convention that was barely reported

A journalism convention that was barely reported
NAB has solid evidence of money laundering by big fish: Chairman Javed Iqbal

NAB has solid evidence of money laundering by big fish: Chairman Javed Iqbal
Saqib Nisar’s alleged audio clip: 'Time to right wrongs inflicted on Nawaz Sharif, Maryam'

Saqib Nisar’s alleged audio clip: 'Time to right wrongs inflicted on Nawaz Sharif, Maryam'
PFUJ strongly condemns harassment of journalists

PFUJ strongly condemns harassment of journalists

Latest

view all