 
world
Monday Nov 22 2021
By
Reuters

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial data shows long-term efficacy in adolescents

By
Reuters

Monday Nov 22, 2021

An Israeli health worker displays a vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children, at the Meuhedet Healthcare Services Organisation in Tel Aviv on November 22, 2021. — AFP
An Israeli health worker displays a vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children, at the Meuhedet Healthcare Services Organisation in Tel Aviv on November 22, 2021. — AFP

  • A two-dose series of vaccine was 100% effective against COVID-19.
  • It was measured 7 days through over 4 months after second dose.
  • Vaccine was authorised for emergency use in people aged 12-15 years by US in May.

Pfizer said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong long-term protection against the virus in a late-stage study conducted among adolescents aged 12 to 15 years.

A two-dose series of the vaccine was 100% effective against COVID-19, measured seven days through over four months after the second dose, the company said.

The long-term data will support planned submissions for full-regulatory approval of the vaccine in the age group in the United States and worldwide.

Pfizer and BioNTech will seek clearance for a 30 micrograms dose of the vaccine for those aged 12 and above.

The vaccine was authorised for emergency use in people aged 12-15 years by the US Food and Drug Administration in May, and granted full approval for use in people aged 16 and above in August.

More From World:

Overseas Pakistanis overjoyed after being granted voting rights

Overseas Pakistanis overjoyed after being granted voting rights
Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders China does not seek 'hegemony'

Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders China does not seek 'hegemony'
Iran looks forward to 'constructive' visit by IAEA chief

Iran looks forward to 'constructive' visit by IAEA chief
India bestows Vir Chakra on IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

India bestows Vir Chakra on IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman
Afghan Taliban order TV channels to stop featuring women in dramas and movies

Afghan Taliban order TV channels to stop featuring women in dramas and movies
Afghanistan’s banking system may collapse within months, warns UN

Afghanistan’s banking system may collapse within months, warns UN
India refusing to hand over bodies of Kashmiris to families, burying them in secret

India refusing to hand over bodies of Kashmiris to families, burying them in secret
Multiple dead as vehicle plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

Multiple dead as vehicle plows through Wisconsin holiday parade
‘Sikhs For Justice’ campaign forced Modi to repeal farm laws: Indian media

‘Sikhs For Justice’ campaign forced Modi to repeal farm laws: Indian media
Indian man found alive in morgue freezer after 'death' in road accident

Indian man found alive in morgue freezer after 'death' in road accident
Vietnam's resort island welcomes first tourists after nearly two years

Vietnam's resort island welcomes first tourists after nearly two years
Taliban to start paying overdue salaries of Afghan government workers

Taliban to start paying overdue salaries of Afghan government workers

Latest

view all