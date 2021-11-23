James Van Dar Beek welcomes 6th child

On Monday, James Van Der Beek announced the birth of a sixth child with his wife Kimberly on Instagram.



The couple is already the parents of five children: son Joshua, and daughters Gwendolyn, Emilia, Annabel, and Olivia. Van Der has added another little one to their family, a son named Jeremiah Van Der Beek.

The actor has shared the happy news with his fans and posted several photos of the newborn and his family.

"Humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek ❤️ (We've been calling him Remi, btw - not 'dinosaur' ????)," he begins the lengthy caption. "After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet. Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out."





James went on to say that he and his wife found a specialist in Texas who diagnosed the last two pregnancy losses as "having been caused by an: 'incompetent cervix.'"