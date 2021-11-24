Jay Z bags the title of the most Grammy-nominated artist in history

Jay Z is making waves in music industry without even releasing his own album in a while as the 51-year-old rapper on Tuesday became the most Grammy-nominated artist ever.

The prestigious awards released its nominations for 2022, bringing three more recognitions to the American songwriter.

After which, the Empire State of Mind rapper has outshined Quincy Jones with 83 nominations.

The Harder They Fall producer, who currently has as many as 23 wins under his belt, last launched his album in 2017.

His guest appearances with Kanye West and the late DMX have been suggested for the honour.

Jay Z in 1999 bagged three trophies at the annual awards including two for his Vol.2.. Hard Knock Life album and the other for Money Ain’t a Thang.

However, he ‘boycotted’ the event for excluding DMX from the nominations.

Since then, The Story of O.J. song-maker has graced 18 out of 22 annual nominations.