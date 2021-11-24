 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Jay Z bags the title of the most Grammy-nominated artist in history

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Jay Z bags the title of the most Grammy-nominated artist in history
Jay Z bags the title of the most Grammy-nominated artist in history

Jay Z is making waves in music industry without even releasing his own album in a while as the 51-year-old rapper on Tuesday became the most Grammy-nominated artist ever.

The prestigious awards released its nominations for 2022, bringing three more recognitions to the American songwriter.

After which, the Empire State of Mind rapper has outshined Quincy Jones with 83 nominations.

The Harder They Fall producer, who currently has as many as 23 wins under his belt, last launched his album in 2017.

His guest appearances with Kanye West and the late DMX have been suggested for the honour.

Jay Z in 1999 bagged three trophies at the annual awards including two for his Vol.2.. Hard Knock Life  album and the other for Money Ain’t a Thang.

However, he ‘boycotted’ the event for excluding DMX from the nominations.

Since then, The Story of O.J. song-maker has graced 18 out of 22 annual nominations.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste atop Grammy nominations

Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste atop Grammy nominations
Taylor Swift celebrates 'Evermore' Grammy nomination: 'No Problems Today Just Champagne'

Taylor Swift celebrates 'Evermore' Grammy nomination: 'No Problems Today Just Champagne'

From Tony Bennett to Kanye and Jon Batiste, Grammys cast wide net

From Tony Bennett to Kanye and Jon Batiste, Grammys cast wide net
Keanu Reeves responds to rumours of working on a Marvel film

Keanu Reeves responds to rumours of working on a Marvel film
Travis Barker embraces Kourtney Kardashian in loved-up photos from Mexico

Travis Barker embraces Kourtney Kardashian in loved-up photos from Mexico
'Nick and I are expecting': Priyanka Chopra spills the big news

'Nick and I are expecting': Priyanka Chopra spills the big news
Key nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards

Key nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards
Urooj Aftab, Pakistani vocalist, nominated for Grammy award

Urooj Aftab, Pakistani vocalist, nominated for Grammy award
Priyanka Chopra roasts Nick Jonas in front of an audience after removing hubby's surname

Priyanka Chopra roasts Nick Jonas in front of an audience after removing hubby's surname
Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' ousts 'American Pie' as longest top hit

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' ousts 'American Pie' as longest top hit
Queen assigns important duty to Sophie Wessex amid health worries

Queen assigns important duty to Sophie Wessex amid health worries
Why does Jennifer Lopez not want to share pictures with Ben Affleck on her Instagram account?

Why does Jennifer Lopez not want to share pictures with Ben Affleck on her Instagram account?

Latest

view all