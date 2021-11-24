Supermodel Martha Hunt gives birth to first child

Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt became a first-time mother on November 6

Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt became a first-time mother on November 6 after welcoming her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Jason McDonald.

Hunt took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the birth of her daughter, Emery, with a black-and-white photo of her with the newborn.

"On the morning of November 6th, we welcomed our daughter Emery into the world," she wrote in the caption.





Hunt first announced her pregnancy in June, sharing a photo of herself flaunting her bump on Instagram.

“Full heart. Growing belly,” she had captioned the post, also tagging McDonald in the photo.

She then revealed to E! News in September that she was expecting a baby girl.

Hunt and her longtime partner McDonald have been together since 2012 and got engaged in January 2020.