 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
Web Desk

'Don't worry,' govt tells people ahead of petrol strike in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

— File
— File

  • Ministry of Energy notifies all petrol pumps will remain open across the country tomorrow.
  • Says case to increase the margin for petrol pump owners has been sent to the Economic Coordination Committee.
  • OGRA directs the petroleum marketing companies to ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum goods.

The Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) announced Wednesday that all petrol pumps will remain open across the country tomorrow.

A spokesperson for the Petroleum Division, in a statement, said that the case to increase the margin for petrol pump owners has been sent to the Economic Coordination Committee.

"People don't need to worry," the spokesperson said, adding that the ministry is making efforts for a reasonable increase in the margin for oil marketing companies and dealers.

They further stated that the federal cabinet's decision in the said regard is expected in 10 days.

"Petrol pumps of all companies including PSO, Shell, and Total will remain open across the country tomorrow," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further stated that oil tankers have been dispatched for ensuring the uninterrupted oil supply throughout the country. Many oil sector associations have expressed satisfaction over the efforts made by the ministry, they added.

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) had announced earlier in the day to go on a countrywide strike from tomorrow (November 25) to register their protest at what they call "low-profit margins".

Meanwhile, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) directed the petroleum marketing companies to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petroleum goods as the authority took notice of the closure of petrol pumps.

OGRA spokesman said that some elements are trying to disrupt the supply of petroleum products but the OGRA enforcement teams will monitor the situation in the field.

Action will be taken against the elements involved in placing obstacles in the supply, the oil regulator said.

More From Pakistan:

Right to privacy is a fundamental human right: Shireen Mazari

Right to privacy is a fundamental human right: Shireen Mazari
Khurram Parvez arrest: EU calls for probe of all allegations of human rights violations

Khurram Parvez arrest: EU calls for probe of all allegations of human rights violations
HEC announces international scholarships for bachelor's, master's, PhD studies

HEC announces international scholarships for bachelor's, master's, PhD studies
Digital technologies can add Rs9.7tr to Pakistan’s annual economic value by 2030: report

Digital technologies can add Rs9.7tr to Pakistan’s annual economic value by 2030: report
Maryam Nawaz confirms authenticity of audio clip regarding refusal of ads to media

Maryam Nawaz confirms authenticity of audio clip regarding refusal of ads to media
Junaid Safdar's valima date confirmed, ceremony to be held in Lahore

Junaid Safdar's valima date confirmed, ceremony to be held in Lahore
COAS Bajwa stresses need for global convergence on Afghanistan

COAS Bajwa stresses need for global convergence on Afghanistan
PM Imran Khan terms speeches by CJP, 'convict' in same event as 'unfortunate'

PM Imran Khan terms speeches by CJP, 'convict' in same event as 'unfortunate'
Maryam asks former CJP Nisar who 'pressured' him, whom he 'could not refuse' in Avenfield case

Maryam asks former CJP Nisar who 'pressured' him, whom he 'could not refuse' in Avenfield case
Two soldiers martyred in crossfire during Balochistan operation: ISPR

Two soldiers martyred in crossfire during Balochistan operation: ISPR
Petroleum dealers to go on countrywide strike from tomorrow

Petroleum dealers to go on countrywide strike from tomorrow
All manners down the toilet: Passengers turn PIA plane into a trash can

All manners down the toilet: Passengers turn PIA plane into a trash can

Latest

view all