'Don't worry,' govt tells people ahead of petrol strike in Pakistan

The Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) announced Wednesday that all petrol pumps will remain open across the country tomorrow.

A spokesperson for the Petroleum Division, in a statement, said that the case to increase the margin for petrol pump owners has been sent to the Economic Coordination Committee.

"People don't need to worry," the spokesperson said, adding that the ministry is making efforts for a reasonable increase in the margin for oil marketing companies and dealers.

They further stated that the federal cabinet's decision in the said regard is expected in 10 days.

"Petrol pumps of all companies including PSO, Shell, and Total will remain open across the country tomorrow," the spokesperson said.



The spokesperson further stated that oil tankers have been dispatched for ensuring the uninterrupted oil supply throughout the country. Many oil sector associations have expressed satisfaction over the efforts made by the ministry, they added.



The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) had announced earlier in the day to go on a countrywide strike from tomorrow (November 25) to register their protest at what they call "low-profit margins".

Meanwhile, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) directed the petroleum marketing companies to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petroleum goods as the authority took notice of the closure of petrol pumps.

OGRA spokesman said that some elements are trying to disrupt the supply of petroleum products but the OGRA enforcement teams will monitor the situation in the field.

Action will be taken against the elements involved in placing obstacles in the supply, the oil regulator said.