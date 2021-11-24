 
world
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
Reuters

Inflation heats up again, US consumer spending surges in October

By
Reuters

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

A woman texts on her mobile phone as she waits for a friend outside a supermarket on Roosevelt Avenue during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, US, April 2, 2020. — Reuters/File
A woman texts on her mobile phone as she waits for a friend outside a supermarket on Roosevelt Avenue during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, US, April 2, 2020. — Reuters/File

  • Consumer spending jumped 1.3% last month after rising 0.6% in September.
  • Consumer spending is accelerating after slowing sharply in the third quarter.
  • Personal consumption expenditures price index increased 0.4% after gaining 0.2% in September.

WASHINGTON: US consumer spending increased more than expected in October as households bought motor vehicles and a range of other goods, showing no signs yet of holding back because of high inflation, and boosting the economic outlook early in the fourth quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, jumped 1.3% last month after rising 0.6% in September. Spending was partially boosted by higher prices as demand continues to outpace supply.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending advancing 1.0%.

Global economies' simultaneous recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, fuelled by trillions of dollars in relief money from governments, has strained supply chains, unleashing inflation.

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the United States would release 50 million barrels of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, in coordination with China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain.

Consumer spending is accelerating after slowing sharply in the third quarter as COVID-19 infections driven by the Delta variant flared up and shortages of goods became more widespread. Fears of empty shelves and paying even more for scarce goods have encouraged Americans to start their holiday shopping early.

Retailers expect holiday sales will be the best in years, but some economists are cautioning about downside risks to the rosy forecast. Coronavirus infections are rising again, which could prompt some consumers to cut back on spending on travel and entertainment, including dining out.

"Moreover, continued clogged supply chains and port delays could lead to product scarcities on shelves as cargo ships remain anchored offshore waiting to be unloaded at the large ports in Southern California," said Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West in San Francisco.

"Both scenarios have the potential to put a damper on these optimistic holiday sales projections."

Price pressures heated up in October. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, increased 0.4% after gaining 0.2% in September. In the 12 months through October, the so-called core PCE price index accelerated 4.1%. That followed a 3.7% year-on-year advance in September.

More From World:

US forensic firm says receiving threats for authenticating Saqib Nisar’s alleged audio

US forensic firm says receiving threats for authenticating Saqib Nisar’s alleged audio
Breastfeeding UK MP opposes Commons' baby ban

Breastfeeding UK MP opposes Commons' baby ban
Turkey, UAE sign accords on energy, technology at talks: officials

Turkey, UAE sign accords on energy, technology at talks: officials
UAE in talks with Taliban to run Kabul airport: sources

UAE in talks with Taliban to run Kabul airport: sources
Doha talks to open 'new chapter' in ties with US: Taliban

Doha talks to open 'new chapter' in ties with US: Taliban
10 months in: Has Joe Biden been able to deliver?

10 months in: Has Joe Biden been able to deliver?
Humanitarian assistance: US says it will resume talks with Afghan Taliban next week

Humanitarian assistance: US says it will resume talks with Afghan Taliban next week
The monster in the room: Plastics

The monster in the room: Plastics
EU-Pakistan engagement essential to fight non-traditional security threats, say experts

EU-Pakistan engagement essential to fight non-traditional security threats, say experts
Risking China's anger, Biden invites Taiwan to summit

Risking China's anger, Biden invites Taiwan to summit
Malala Yousafzai spotted with husband Asser Malik at fundraiser

Malala Yousafzai spotted with husband Asser Malik at fundraiser
SFO’s 15-year investigation of Nisar Afzal's case ends for failing to meet prosecution test

SFO’s 15-year investigation of Nisar Afzal's case ends for failing to meet prosecution test

Latest

view all