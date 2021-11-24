Man receives death penalty for raping daughter

— File illustration

HAFIZABAD: A local court in the Hafizabad District of Punjab on Wednesday sentenced a man to capital punishment for raping his own daughter.

The father of the accused had registered a case against his son in April 2021 for raping the daughter.

At the outset of the hearing, the accused, identified as Nasir Ali, denied the charges levelled against him, saying that his father has sued him for taking over his cattle.

The prosecutor maintained that the victim informed her grandfather about the abuse after being raped multiple times.

"The medical reports have also proved rape," the prosecutor informed the court.

At this, the district and sessions court judge issued a written verdict, stating that Ali doesn't deserve any leniency.

The court awarded Ali death sentence with a penalty of Rs500,000.