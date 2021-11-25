 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Reuters

New comic book celebrates the life of legendary entertainer Tina Turner

By
Reuters

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Turner will celebrate her 82nd birthday on November 26th
Turner will celebrate her 82nd birthday on November 26th

The highs and lows of singer Tina Turner’s life are being explored in a new comic book.

The biographical publication from TidalWave comics details her upbringing in Tennessee, her musical success, her struggles with former husband Ike Turner and her powerful resurgence.

Publisher Darren G. Davis said in a statement: “Turner’s life has been seen in documentaries, films, music, Broadway, so why not a comic book. We believe that it is important for readers to have inspiring role models and learn about extraordinary individuals who have overcome challenges to make a difference in the world.”

The glossy is part of the company’s “Female Force” series which has featured singer Dolly Parton, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former US First Lady Michelle Obama in the past.

Turner will celebrate her 82nd birthday on November 26th. Last month she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time.

More From Entertainment:

Inside Britney Spears' 'low-key' Thanksgiving plans with Sam Asghari, kids

Inside Britney Spears' 'low-key' Thanksgiving plans with Sam Asghari, kids
Gigi Hadid out and about after Zayn Malik, Yolanda altercation

Gigi Hadid out and about after Zayn Malik, Yolanda altercation

Kanye West believes God will reunite him and Kim Kardashian, won't let devil win

Kanye West believes God will reunite him and Kim Kardashian, won't let devil win
Travis Scott Astroworld tragedy headed down ‘dark future’: expert

Travis Scott Astroworld tragedy headed down ‘dark future’: expert
Meghan Markle’s PR team ‘rushing’ royal to get story out: report

Meghan Markle’s PR team ‘rushing’ royal to get story out: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leading Royal Family ‘to their breaking point’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leading Royal Family ‘to their breaking point’: report
James Arthur weighs in on creating ‘Emily’ single for miscarried daughter

James Arthur weighs in on creating ‘Emily’ single for miscarried daughter
‘Strategic’ Prince William ‘already preparing’ for the crown: report

‘Strategic’ Prince William ‘already preparing’ for the crown: report
Fans attack Royal Family over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leaking claims: report

Fans attack Royal Family over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leaking claims: report
Prince William, Kate Middleton banning Christmas carol broadcast amid documentary row

Prince William, Kate Middleton banning Christmas carol broadcast amid documentary row
‘Squid Game’ creator talks about Sae-byeok 067 casting: ‘She was it for me’

‘Squid Game’ creator talks about Sae-byeok 067 casting: ‘She was it for me’
Kanye West warns he ‘needs to be home’ with Kim Kardashian: ‘I can be redeemed’

Kanye West warns he ‘needs to be home’ with Kim Kardashian: ‘I can be redeemed’

Latest

view all