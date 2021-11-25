Prince William strikes a personal note at Emergency Services Mental Health Symposium

Prince William struck a personal note at his Emergency Services Mental Health Symposium on Thursday.

According to Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English, the Duke of Cambridge recalled "returning home with ‘the stresses and strains of the day weighing on my mind, and wanting to avoid burdening my family with what I had seen’ while working for the air ambulance."

Prince William is a former pilot who flew one of London Air Ambulance’s helicopters.

He previously worked as a pilot with the East Anglia Air Ambulance in eastern England, a role he gave up in 2017 to focus on his royal duties.



Earlier, William shared a video on Instagram with a caption that read, "Thank you Will and Chloe for sharing your experiences of working as emergency responders and the mental health impact that this can have."



He added, "The full conversation will be played at today's Symposium, which will see 200 leaders from across fire, ambulance, police, and search and rescue from all four nations come together for the first time to address the mental health of their workforces."