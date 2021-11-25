 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William strikes a personal note at Emergency Services Mental Health Symposium

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Prince William strikes a personal note at Emergency Services Mental Health Symposium

Prince William struck a personal note at his Emergency Services Mental Health Symposium on Thursday.

According to Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English,  the Duke of Cambridge recalled "returning home with ‘the stresses and strains of the day weighing on my mind, and wanting to avoid burdening my family with what I had seen’ while working for the air ambulance."

Prince William is a former pilot who  flew one of London Air Ambulance’s helicopters.

He previously worked as a pilot with the East Anglia Air Ambulance in eastern England, a role he gave up in 2017 to focus on his royal duties. 

Earlier, William shared a video on Instagram with a caption that read, "Thank you Will and Chloe for sharing your experiences of working as emergency responders and the mental health impact that this can have."

He added, "The full conversation will be played at today's Symposium, which will see 200 leaders from across fire, ambulance, police, and search and rescue from all four nations come together for the first time to address the mental health of their workforces."

More From Entertainment:

Courteney Cox spotted on dinner date with Johnny McDaid in Malibu

Courteney Cox spotted on dinner date with Johnny McDaid in Malibu
G-Eazy pens heart-wrenching tribute to mourn death of his mother

G-Eazy pens heart-wrenching tribute to mourn death of his mother
Britney Spears collaboration with The Weekend not happening

Britney Spears collaboration with The Weekend not happening
Machine Gun Kelly says he seeks musical advice from daughter Casie

Machine Gun Kelly says he seeks musical advice from daughter Casie

Meghan and Harry's 'biographer' starts blocking people on social media

Meghan and Harry's 'biographer' starts blocking people on social media
Kim Kardashian seems to be unimpressed with Kanye West's new narrative

Kim Kardashian seems to be unimpressed with Kanye West's new narrative
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson were 'very close' in most recent outing

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson were 'very close' in most recent outing
Kate Beckinsale gives her daughter Lily a shock with Madonna's racy picture

Kate Beckinsale gives her daughter Lily a shock with Madonna's racy picture
Raven-Symone to reunite with ‘Cheetah Girls’ co-star Adrienne Bailon in new show

Raven-Symone to reunite with ‘Cheetah Girls’ co-star Adrienne Bailon in new show
Grammy CEO defends nominating Marilyn Manson despite assault accusations

Grammy CEO defends nominating Marilyn Manson despite assault accusations
Thanksgiving 2021: check what stores are open and closed for shopping

Thanksgiving 2021: check what stores are open and closed for shopping
Thanksgiving 2021: Start time, performers for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade this year

Thanksgiving 2021: Start time, performers for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade this year

Latest

view all