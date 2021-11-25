 
Courteney Cox spotted on dinner date with Johnny McDaid in Malibu

American actress Courteney Cox is have a date night with boyfriend Johnny McDaid ahead of Thanksgiving.

The duo stepped out for some Japanese food in Malibu Wednesday night. The couple, that has dated on-and-off since 2013, enjoyed private time during dinner date at Nobu.

Courteney and Johnny got engaged in 2014 before announcing their split in December 2015. However, the couple reconciled the following year.

Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres in 2019, the Friends alum clarified that she is now just dating Johnny for the time being.

"He’s not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we’re just together,” Courteney clarified. “We broke off our engagement and he moved to England. Then we got back together, and it’s actually better than it was before. Everything’s better." She added, "The distance — after that breakup, we were apart for six months — that really showed us a lot."

