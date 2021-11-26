 
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari celebrate first Thanksgiving after engagement

US singer and songwriter Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are celebrating their first Thanksgiving together after their engagement in September this year.

In his message on Thanksgiving, Asghari, 27 said in his Instagram Stories, “I’m thankful everyday not just today! Thanksgiving has always been my favorite holiday!.”

“There are so many things I’m thankful for! More this year than ever…..Happy thanksgiving everyone.”

Earlier this month, Asghari had also expressed his excitement after the court ended Britney’s conservatorship.

A Los Angeles judge terminated the controversial guardianship that has controlled pop star’s life for the past 13 years, handing back her freedom along with control of a multi-million-dollar estate.

The ruling, greeted with raucous cheers and showers of pink confetti by Spears´ fans outside the downtown courthouse, ends a conservatorship long overseen by her father, and which the Toxic singer has described as abusive.

Sam and Britney got engaged in September this year after nearly five years of dating.

