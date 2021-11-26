TLP all geared up for next elections: party chief

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi. — Twitter/File

"Rulers have ruined the country," TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi says.

TLP to field candidates across country in next polls, vows Rizvi.

TLP chief was released from jail last week.

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi has said his party is ready for the next elections, whether they take place in 2023 or earlier.



In a statement, the TLP chief said "people who had claimed they would not take loans and bring back the country's looted wealth are begging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a grant now."

"The rulers have ruined the country," he said, vowing that his party would contest against all parties and field candidates across the country.

Rizvi said TLP would live up to the nation's expectations, as he called on the masses to back his party in the next elections. "The government and Opposition are busy chasing their own objectives. Personal enmity and mudslinging have not allowed the country to move forward."

Rizvi was released from jail last week. He was taken into custody on deputy commissioner Lahore's directives in April shortly after the party announced countrywide protests.

The TLP chief was released after a reference, filed in the Supreme Court's federal review board for his detention, was withdrawn.



PTI and PML-N leaders have met the TLP chief after his release as well.