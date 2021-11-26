After PTI, PML-N too warms up to TLP chief Saad Rizvi

PML-N MNA Imran Shah Wali speaks to TLP chief Saad Rizvi. Photo: Twitter

LAHORE: A PML-N delegation, headed by MNA Imran Ahmad Shah Wali, called on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi Friday.

A TLP spokesperson confirmed the meeting, saying that the PML-N delegation congratulated Saad Rizvi over his release from prison.

Rizvi was released from jail last week after which he reached the Rehmatul Lil Alameen Mosque, the party had confirmed earlier.

Rizvi was taken into custody on deputy commissioner Lahore's directives in April shortly after the party announced countrywide protests.

The TLP chief was released after a reference, filed in the Supreme Court's federal review board for his detention, was withdrawn.

The TLP had announced an end to the prolonged sit-in after the government held successful talks and reached a deal with the party on October 31, which Mufti Muneeb-Ur-Rehman had declared a "victory" for Islam.

However, the contents of the deal are still not known. Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on November 13 said that details of the agreement would be revealed "within 10 days".