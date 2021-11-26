 
pakistan
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
Web Desk

After PTI, PML-N too warms up to TLP chief Saad Rizvi

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

PML-N MNA Imran Shah Wali speaks to TLP chief Saad Rizvi. Photo: Twitter
PML-N MNA Imran Shah Wali speaks to TLP chief Saad Rizvi. Photo: Twitter

  • PML-N delegation congratulates Saad Rizvi over release from prison. 
  • Rizvi was released from jail last week after which he reached the Rehmatul Lil Alameen Mosque. 
  • Rizvi was taken into custody on deputy commissioner Lahore's directives in April. 

LAHORE: A PML-N delegation, headed by MNA Imran Ahmad Shah Wali, called on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi Friday. 

A TLP spokesperson confirmed the meeting, saying that the PML-N delegation congratulated Saad Rizvi over his release from prison. 

Rizvi was released from jail last week after which he reached the Rehmatul Lil Alameen Mosque, the party had confirmed earlier. 

Rizvi was taken into custody on deputy commissioner Lahore's directives in April shortly after the party announced countrywide protests.

The TLP chief was released after a reference, filed in the Supreme Court's federal review board for his detention, was withdrawn.

The TLP had announced an end to the prolonged sit-in after the government held successful talks and reached a deal with the party on October 31, which Mufti Muneeb-Ur-Rehman had declared a "victory" for Islam.

However, the contents of the deal are still not known. Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on November 13 said that details of the agreement would be revealed "within 10 days".

More From Pakistan:

Contempt of court laws do not insulate retired judges from criticism, says IHC CJ

Contempt of court laws do not insulate retired judges from criticism, says IHC CJ
Daska by-election: Shahbaz Sharif wants legal action taken against officers involved in fraud

Daska by-election: Shahbaz Sharif wants legal action taken against officers involved in fraud
CJP orders Karachi commissioner to raze Nasla Tower to the ground within a week

CJP orders Karachi commissioner to raze Nasla Tower to the ground within a week
Poverty not our issue, inflation is: Shaukat Tarin

Poverty not our issue, inflation is: Shaukat Tarin
Pakistan to receive $3bn from Saudi Arabia this week

Pakistan to receive $3bn from Saudi Arabia this week
Zartaj Gul left Glasgow Conference after brawl with Amin Aslam: PTI MNA

Zartaj Gul left Glasgow Conference after brawl with Amin Aslam: PTI MNA
ECP asks govt for money to mass produce EVMs for general election 2023

ECP asks govt for money to mass produce EVMs for general election 2023
PPDA agrees to call off countrywide petrol strike

PPDA agrees to call off countrywide petrol strike
Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of Pakistani travellers from December 1

Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of Pakistani travellers from December 1
Karachi Zoo director dismissed after rare white lion's death

Karachi Zoo director dismissed after rare white lion's death
Journalist Ahmed Noorani's wife attacked in Lahore by unidentified man

Journalist Ahmed Noorani's wife attacked in Lahore by unidentified man
Pakistan's anti-smog squads target factories as winter sets in

Pakistan's anti-smog squads target factories as winter sets in

Latest

view all