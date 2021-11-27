India cannot hold Kashmir by guns, warns Mehbooba Mufti

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti is addressing a public rally in occupied Kashmir. Photo: file

India cannot rule Kashmiris by guns, says Mehbooba Mufti.

History is testimony to the fact that no powerful nation could rule the people on the might of guns, says Mufti.

She says the people of Kashmir want the return of their identity and honour.

SRINAGAR: Lashing out at the Indian government over its brutalities and removal of the special status of occupied Kashmir, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Thursday warned New Delhi that it cannot rule on the valley by force.

Addressing a public rally at Neel village of Banihal, Mehbooba Mufti said the history is testimony to the fact that no powerful nation could rule the people on the might of guns.

“You cannot keep Kashmir by holding a stick or a gun on the heads of the people,” she said, adding that even the US failed to rule Afghanistan on the strength of power and had to leave the country.

She asked the Indian government to restore Article 370 and resolve the Kashmir issue as the people of Kashmir want the return of their identity and honour.



The PDP president asked the people to stand united and strengthen their voice for the success of the struggle in support of the restoration of special status guaranteed by the Indian Constitution and safeguard the identity and honour of the people of IIOJ&K.