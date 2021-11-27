Rana Shamim was an official PML-N member appointed as a chief judge: Fawad Chaudhry

 
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has alleged that former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge Rana Shamim was an official member of the PML-N who was appointed as a chief judge and then "affidavits of the party's choice" were obtained.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he said the judiciary should take up this matter and investigate it thoroughly.

Chaudhry said that Nawaz built properties which turned up in international schemes, but whenever the money trail was demanded, "they wriggled out of it".

"Whenever cases against Nawaz and Maryam reach the final changes, there is an attempt to sabotage them," he alleged.

The information minister said that the PML-N has become "habitual of making fraudulent audios and videos".

"If Maryam Nawaz believes that bogus audios will strengthen her case, she should go to court," Chaudhry said.

He noted that the week saw a drop in the prices of food items, and with a reduction in oil prices, inflation will begin to register a decline, and Pakistan's economy will see an improvement.

The impact of a decrease in global oil prices is felt in the country in two months time, he added.



