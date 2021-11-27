 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Nov 27 2021
By
Reuters

Xiaomi to build electric vehicle plant in Beijing with annual output of 300,000 units

By
Reuters

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

The Xiaomi logo is seen at a Xiaomi shop in Shanghai, China May 12, 2021. — Reuters/File
The Xiaomi logo is seen at a Xiaomi shop in Shanghai, China May 12, 2021. — Reuters/File

  • The plant will be constructed in two phases and Xiaomi will also built its auto unit's headquarter in Beijing.
  • Xiaomi has been opening thousands of stores to spur domestic sales growth for its smartphone business.
  • Beijing E-Town says it anticipates the plant reaching mass production in 2024.

SHANGHAI: Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp will build a plant that can produce 300,000 vehicles annually in Beijing for its electric vehicle unit, authorities in the capital said on Saturday.

The plant will be constructed in two phases and Xiaomi will also built its auto unit's headquarters, sales and research offices in the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, the government-backed economic development agency Beijing E-Town said on its official WeChat account.

Beijing E-Town said it anticipated the plant reaching mass production in 2024, a goal announced by Xiaomi's Chief Executive Lei Jun in October.

In March, Xiaomi said it would commit to investing $10 billion in a new electric car division over 10 years. The company completed the business registration of its EV unit in late August.

The company has been opening thousands of stores to spur domestic sales growth for its smartphone business but eventually intends to use these shops as a channel for its plans to sell electric vehicles.

