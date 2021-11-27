Hailey Bieber lends her modeling skills to husband Justin’s clothing brand

Hailey Bieber has lent her beauty and charm to promote her husband Justin’s clothing brand.

The 25-year-old model posted a series of images on Instagram rocking items from Drew House, Justin Bieber’s clothing brand, in a variety of cool locations.

The sizzling photos were taken in a variety of homey locations, including a backyard, somewhere with a pool, and several indoor settings.



Hailey shows off different items, including shoes, slippers, sweatshirts, shirts, and sweatpants.

Justin and Hailey are amazing celebrity couple as they never shy to express and showcase their love for each other. Justin, in his birthday tribute to sweet wife, wrote: My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife. I will never stop loving you."

