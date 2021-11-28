 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 28 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Hellbound’s wide-spread popularity is surprising, shares director Yeon Sang-Ho

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Hellbound’s director Yeon Sang-Ho revealed that he wasn’t expecting the show to garner a wide-scale popularity.

The director of the mega-hit drama talked with Herald POP to express his early expectations from the frightening supernatural series.

He stated, “From the beginning, I created ‘Hellbound’ thinking that it would be a show for people who enjoy this kind of genre or watch deep things, rather than thinking it would please the general public.”

However, the drama secured a spot Netflix’s global Top 10 non-English shows which came as a surprise for the director.

Sang-Ho shared, “It’s more surprising that more people are watching and talking about it than I had expected.”

“For ‘Hellbound,’ I built a whole new unfamiliar world, so I think it’s true that it takes some time to immerse yourself in that world,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya, Tom Holland receive a relationship advice from J.B. Smoove

Zendaya, Tom Holland receive a relationship advice from J.B. Smoove

Lindsay Lohan engaged to boyfriend Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan engaged to boyfriend Bader Shammas
BTS rapper Suga makes a low-key appearance at LA Clippers’ game, see pic

BTS rapper Suga makes a low-key appearance at LA Clippers’ game, see pic
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to reconcile as Queen nears end of reign

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to reconcile as Queen nears end of reign
Miss Universe contest to go on despite new COVID variant Omicron

Miss Universe contest to go on despite new COVID variant Omicron
Jungkook’s shirtless outfit at BTS’ 'Permission To Dance' concert breaks internet

Jungkook’s shirtless outfit at BTS’ 'Permission To Dance' concert breaks internet

Royal fans shocked after photo of bruised Kate Middleton surfaces online

Royal fans shocked after photo of bruised Kate Middleton surfaces online

‘James Bond’ fan Fiala named Czech prime minister

‘James Bond’ fan Fiala named Czech prime minister
Fan over the moon after meeting Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

Fan over the moon after meeting Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

BLACKPINK become most subscribed artist on YouTube, beat Justin Bieber by this number

BLACKPINK become most subscribed artist on YouTube, beat Justin Bieber by this number
Giorgio Armani honoured with Italy’s highest civilian honour

Giorgio Armani honoured with Italy’s highest civilian honour

Tourist spots Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson on breakfast date, snaps photos

Tourist spots Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson on breakfast date, snaps photos

Latest

view all