‘Hellbound’s wide-spread popularity is surprising, shares director Yeon Sang-Ho

Hellbound’s director Yeon Sang-Ho revealed that he wasn’t expecting the show to garner a wide-scale popularity.



The director of the mega-hit drama talked with Herald POP to express his early expectations from the frightening supernatural series.

He stated, “From the beginning, I created ‘Hellbound’ thinking that it would be a show for people who enjoy this kind of genre or watch deep things, rather than thinking it would please the general public.”

However, the drama secured a spot Netflix’s global Top 10 non-English shows which came as a surprise for the director.

Sang-Ho shared, “It’s more surprising that more people are watching and talking about it than I had expected.”

“For ‘Hellbound,’ I built a whole new unfamiliar world, so I think it’s true that it takes some time to immerse yourself in that world,” he added.