Sunday Nov 28 2021
Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Angelina Jolie and daughters look stylish as they step out for coffee

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie cut a stylish figure as she took her young daughters Zahara and Vivienne out for coffee in Los Feliz this week.

The Maleficent actress looked every inch the fashionista as she struck the perfect balance between casual and chic with her outfit on coffee run with her loved ones.

The 46-year-old actress rocked a camel coat over a white shirt and pair of floral trousers. She also carried a statement handbag and brown sandals.

The Oscar-winner's daughters kept it comfy in jeans, and all three sported face masks. One of her daughters was seen carrying a tray of iced coffees for family.

Zahara and Vivienne were last pictured with their mum at the Eternals movie premiere last month, since Angelina plays Thena in the latest Marvel movie. They were also lucky enough to walk the red carpet for the premiere in Rome, Italy.

