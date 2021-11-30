Govt reiterates resolve to contribute to women's empowerment

 
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem addressing during Women in Law Awards and Symposium in Islamabad on November 24, 2021. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: The government has reiterated the resolve to contribute to women's empowerment in line with Qaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision, the Constitution of Pakistan, and the country’s international obligations.

The iteration was made by Federal Law Minister Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem during Pakistan's 1st Women in Law Awards 2020-21 and the symposium on diversity and inclusion on November 24.

The event kicked off with a symposium on diversity and inclusion in the morning which featured a panel talk on fair representation. The speakers included Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal, Barrister Taimur Malik, Barrister Aneesa Agha, and ASP Ayesha Gul. 

The panel highlighted the need for institutional responsibility and reforms for fair representation in the justice sector through constitutional and legal amendments.

It also stressed softer measures for undertaking gap analysis studies, gender audit of laws and policies, and setting up diversity and inclusion committees to ensure fair representation in all spheres of the justice sector, including in the process and conversations towards these reforms.

On the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Maleeka Bokhari said she was particularly proud to showcase the talent of Pakistani women lawyers and hoped that such an endeavour would contribute to addressing the gender gap in the justice sector.

Twenty-six candidates emerged as winners out of seventy-two nominees in eighteen categories. 

Asma Hamid was declared winner in the category ‘Advocate of the Year’ while Maliha Zia Lari won the award for ‘Outstanding Comeback of the Year’ and as Gender and Diversity Champion (Sindh). The awards also honoured law students, rising stars and gender and diversity champions from KP (Rubina Naz), Punjab (Maria Farooq) and Balochistan (Sabira Islam).

