Tuesday Nov 30 2021
Julia Roberts lets only four people comment on her rare picture with twins

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

Julia Roberts on Sunday shared a rare throwback picture with her two children as she celebrated the twins 17th birthday. 

The picture posted on her Instagram featured her daughter Hazel Patricia and son Phinnaeus Walter.

The Hollywood actress shares the children with her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder. The couple also have a 14-year-old boy, Henry Daniel.

More than half a million people liked Julia's post on the Facebook-owned app.

She, however, let only a handful of people comment on the post. "Comments on this post have been limited," read a message from Instagram.


