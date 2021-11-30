 
pakistan
Karachi University declares BCom Regular Part II Annual Exams 2020 result

Umaer Basha Institute of Information Technology at the Karachi University. — Facebook/kutimes
The University of Karachi declared the result of BCom (Regular) Part-II and both parts Annual Examination 2020.

According to a gazette issued, 13, 573 candidates were registered of which 12, 891 students appeared in the papers and 840 candidates cleared the exams with first division; 3, 425 students managed to pass with second division and four candidates were declared pass with third division. As many as 8, 622 students fail to clear their exams. The overall pass percentage was 33.12%.

Anam Iqbal, daughter of Muhammad Iqbal of Sir Syed Government Girls College, having seat number 920552, secured 1,106 marks out of a total of 1,400 marks and clinched overall first position. 

Meanwhile, Aqsa d/o Altaf Hussain from Government College of Commerce and Economics having seat number 920840 bagged 1,088 marks and second position whereas Asad Ali son of Muhammad Hussain of Tabani’s College having seat number 915871 got 1,086 marks and third division.

