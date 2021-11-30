 
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
Kim Kardashian shares rare picture with Kanye West and Virgil Abloh as she pays tribute to her friend

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

Kim Kardashian on Monday joined celebrities to pay tribute to her friend Virgil Abloh, who died of cancer at the age of 41.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star and model shared multiple pictures with Virgil. One of  her photos featured Kanye West who has  been trying to reconcile with her.

 "Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? it’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early. Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm," she wrote on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian added, "You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. I can’t even believe I am writing this." 

She  continued, "We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much. Also I would love to send so much love to his wife Shannon. Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself everyone else. So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did. Virgil’s legacy will live on forever through Shannon, Lowe and Grey."



