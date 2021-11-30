 
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will not take 'vow of silence': lawyer

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

Meghan Markle seemingly has no plan on taking “a vow of silence” amid claims that the Sussexes want their lives to be completely private.

Appearing in the BBC documentary The Princes and The Press, the former actress’s lawyer Jenny Afia dismissed talks that Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family in order to lead a private life.

On the contrary the duo has challenged "blatant violations" in their values.

"That doesn't mean, just because you assert your human rights that you then become some kind of Trappist monk, take a vow of silence and you’re not allowed to discuss anything.

“That's not how privacy works. Privacy is about the right to own and control what personal information you choose to share with somebody.”

