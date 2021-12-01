UK sees 22 confirmed cases of Omicron variant: health secretary

A person wears a face mask at Bond Street underground station, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain, November 30, 2021. — Reuters

UK health secretary says "at this point in time the case numbers are very low."

Says the reported figure of confirmed cases is set to rise.

Says he expects to know more about the variant within two weeks.

LONDON: As many as 22 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in the United Kingdom, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Wednesday, adding that the figure was set to rise.

Javid added that he expected to know more about the variant within two weeks, as scientists work to understand what impact the new variant will have.

"At this point in time the case numbers are very low," he told Sky News. "For the UK we've got 22 confirmed cases at the moment and that will go up, it will certainly go up."