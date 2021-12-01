 
world
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
By
Reuters

UK sees 22 confirmed cases of Omicron variant: health secretary

By
Reuters

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

A person wears a face mask at Bond Street underground station, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain, November 30, 2021. — Reuters
A person wears a face mask at Bond Street underground station, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain, November 30, 2021. — Reuters

  • UK health secretary says "at this point in time the case numbers are very low."
  • Says the reported figure of confirmed cases is set to rise.
  • Says he expects to know more about the variant within two weeks.

LONDON: As many as 22 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in the United Kingdom, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Wednesday, adding that the figure was set to rise.

Javid added that he expected to know more about the variant within two weeks, as scientists work to understand what impact the new variant will have.

"At this point in time the case numbers are very low," he told Sky News. "For the UK we've got 22 confirmed cases at the moment and that will go up, it will certainly go up."

More From World:

UAE National Day: Expo 2020 Dubai announces free entry on Dec 2

UAE National Day: Expo 2020 Dubai announces free entry on Dec 2
Afghan babies starve to death as winter descends

Afghan babies starve to death as winter descends
In talks with US delegation, Taliban seek urgent unfreezing of Afghan reserves

In talks with US delegation, Taliban seek urgent unfreezing of Afghan reserves
Taliban, Myanmar junta unlikely to be allowed representation in UN, say diplomats

Taliban, Myanmar junta unlikely to be allowed representation in UN, say diplomats
Omicron variant was present in Europe before South Africa reported first cases

Omicron variant was present in Europe before South Africa reported first cases
Biden to review Covid travel ban 'week to week'

Biden to review Covid travel ban 'week to week'
Three students killed in US high school shooting: police

Three students killed in US high school shooting: police
Report finds widespread bias in UK press coverage of Muslims, Islam

Report finds widespread bias in UK press coverage of Muslims, Islam
Algae: A magic climate solution?

Algae: A magic climate solution?

Moderna CEO says existing vaccines may be less effective against Omicron variant

Moderna CEO says existing vaccines may be less effective against Omicron variant
Coronavirus to become 'part of the furniture' in near future: US disease expert

Coronavirus to become 'part of the furniture' in near future: US disease expert
Pfizer already working on Covid vaccine targeting Omicron: CEO

Pfizer already working on Covid vaccine targeting Omicron: CEO

Latest

view all