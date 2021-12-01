UAE National Day: Expo 2020 Dubai announces free entry on Dec 2

 
A four-day slate of world-class events and immersive Emirati experiences is set to mark the Golden Jubilee of the UAE.
DUBAI: To mark the UAE National Day, Expo 2020 Dubai has announced free entry for all the visitors on the auspicious occasion.

According to a Gulf media report, the organisers have been rolling out a slew of special passes and offers since the event kicked off this year.

In the latest announcement, residents and visitors will be able to experience the Expo for free on December 2.

“People can use their existing tickets or turn up on the day to gain free entry, provided they follow the COVID-19 measures,” Khaleej Times reported.

It said that the visitors aged 18 and above are required to present proof of any vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

Dubai Expo 2020 is the largest and most diverse exhibition in the region with participation from 192 countries, multilateral organisations and businesses. The expo commenced on October 1 and will last till March 31, 2022.

Per the official website of the Dubai Expo, every participating country has been allowed to set up its own pavilion at the expo for the first time in history.

The Pakistani pavilion became an instant hit under the theme of "Pakistan's Hidden Treasures".

It comprises eight key spaces depicting the country's history, religious diversity, culture, landscape, and wildlife, among others. One of the pavilions is also dedicated to how Pakistan is combating climate change and displays information and art installations related to the government's Billion-Tree Tsunami project.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, about 8,000 people thronged the Pakistani pavilion on the very first day of the expo.

"It's stunning. I want to visit Pakistan as it's looking amazing. It's so untouched and gorgeous. I didn't know all these things existed in Pakistan," one of the visitors told Geo News.

Another visitor said that the Pakistani pavilion is "extraordinary", adding that she is amazed by the country's rich culture and the beautiful things that it has to offer.

