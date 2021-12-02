PTI has not asked me to step down, says Governor Mohammad Sarwar

Punjab governor says IMF has demanded everything the country owns (as collateral) against the loan.

Says "the impression of being sidelined [by the party] is also not correct."



PTI leader Anil Musarrat also denies reports of differences within PTI.

LONDON: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has refuted the reports of being told by the PTI to step down from the governor’s post, terming them a "lie".

"The impression of being sidelined [by the party] is also not correct," Sarwar said while speaking to journalists in London on Wednesday.

Referring to International Monetary Fund's $6 billion bailout package for Pakistan to help the country avert the financial crisis, the governor said the IMF has demanded everything the country owns (as collateral) against the loan.

Meanwhile, UK-based PTI leader Aneel Musarrat has also dismissed rumours of Mohammad Sarwar’s differences with the party and said that there is no such thing. “He will be with the party in the next elections.”

"Even the siblings sometimes got engaged in fights. Sarwar is an old companion and he doesn't seem disgruntled," said Musarrat.

Speaking about the promises made by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that the premier would fight to fulfil his promises in the last two years of his tenure.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar had raised eyebrows earlier this week when he spoke against the PTI.

“I never asked for the governor's position but had been asked by the party's leadership to accept it,” he had said.

"When you are in a party, you have to accept the party's decision and you cannot rebel. This was our party’s unanimous decision," Sarwar had said.

When asked by a reporter whether this was done to sideline him, the Punjab governor agreed, saying that he came to that realisation later.

Sarwar had said he could have delivered for the masses if he was given another role, adding that he was doing his best to fulfil his duty in areas where he could exercise his domain.

The Punjab Governor had said, “so far we have failed to bring judicial and police reforms”.

"A tragedy of Pakistan that we have not strengthened our institutions. Successive governments have failed. We run after the personalities and don’t think about strengthening institutions."