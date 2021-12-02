 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan stresses need for reshaping tabloid industry as she wins ruling in privacy fight

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Meghan stresses need for reshaping tabloid industry as she wins ruling in privacy fight

Meghan Markle, who won the latest stage of her court battle in privacy case, has stressed the need of overhauling the tabloid industry.

The Court of Appeal rejected Associated Newspapers' attempt to have a trial over its publication of extracts from the Duchess of Sussex's letter to her father.

Prince Harry's sweetheart won her case this year when a high court judge gave summary judgment in her favour without need for a trial.

The Duchess of Sussex, after winning the privacy battle, called for a reshaping of the “tabloid industry” and said she had been patient in “the face of deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks”.

The Mail on Sunday lost its appeal in its three-year privacy battle with her over a letter to her estranged father.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan Markle sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), also the publisher of Mail Online, over five articles reproducing parts of the “personal and private” letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle in August 2018.

More From Entertainment:

Read Meghan Markle's full statement on UK court ruling

Read Meghan Markle's full statement on UK court ruling

Halsey is happy ‘beyond words’ to attend BTS’ ‘PTD On Stage’ concert

Halsey is happy ‘beyond words’ to attend BTS’ ‘PTD On Stage’ concert
Meghan Markle mocked for urging tabloid shake-up after court victory

Meghan Markle mocked for urging tabloid shake-up after court victory
Vin Diesel pays homage to Paul Walker on his 8th death anniversary: 'Will never forget'

Vin Diesel pays homage to Paul Walker on his 8th death anniversary: 'Will never forget'
Queen finds it 'difficult' in not seeing Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children

Queen finds it 'difficult' in not seeing Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children
'Squid Game' actor Park Hae-soo to play this character in 'Money Heist' Korean remake

'Squid Game' actor Park Hae-soo to play this character in 'Money Heist' Korean remake
Ben Affleck shares that he is prioritizing his personal growth over work

Ben Affleck shares that he is prioritizing his personal growth over work
Victoria Beckham marks World Aids Day with hope to eradicate disease

Victoria Beckham marks World Aids Day with hope to eradicate disease
Queen told Barack Obama to leave state banquet so that she could sleep

Queen told Barack Obama to leave state banquet so that she could sleep
Drake crowned the best rapper on 2021 ‘Spotify Wrapped’ global charts

Drake crowned the best rapper on 2021 ‘Spotify Wrapped’ global charts
Adam Levine hits the red carpet with new face tattoo

Adam Levine hits the red carpet with new face tattoo
Inside Alex Rodriguez's Christmas plans after split with Jennifer Lopez

Inside Alex Rodriguez's Christmas plans after split with Jennifer Lopez

Latest

view all