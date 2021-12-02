Meghan stresses need for reshaping tabloid industry as she wins ruling in privacy fight

Meghan Markle, who won the latest stage of her court battle in privacy case, has stressed the need of overhauling the tabloid industry.

The Court of Appeal rejected Associated Newspapers' attempt to have a trial over its publication of extracts from the Duchess of Sussex's letter to her father.

Prince Harry's sweetheart won her case this year when a high court judge gave summary judgment in her favour without need for a trial.



The Duchess of Sussex, after winning the privacy battle, called for a reshaping of the “tabloid industry” and said she had been patient in “the face of deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks”.

The Mail on Sunday lost its appeal in its three-year privacy battle with her over a letter to her estranged father.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan Markle sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), also the publisher of Mail Online, over five articles reproducing parts of the “personal and private” letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle in August 2018.