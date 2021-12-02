 
world
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Saudi Arabia allows foreign Umrah pilgrims to stay up to 30 days

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that foreign Umrah pilgrims can now once more extend their duration of stay to 30 days from the previously allowed 10 days, the Saudi Gazette has reported.

"Before the travel ban following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, foreign pilgrims were allowed to stay up to 30 days in Saudi Arabia. When the temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims was lifted and the service resumed on November 1, foreign pilgrims were allowed a 10-day stay in the kingdom," the report noted.

Additionally, as long as the foreign pilgrims are from countries which do not fall under a travel ban, and as long as they have been inoculated with the approved vaccines, they can now directly arrive in Makkah and perform Umrah without the need for institutional quarantine.

However, foreign pilgrims will be subjected to a 3-day institutional quarantine if they are immunised with two doses of vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"Such pilgrims have to carry out PCR laboratory test after 48 hours of institutional quarantine, and will be allowed to perform Umrah directly if they submit a negative PCR report," the publication said.

Under the new relaxations, all foreign pilgrims aged 18 and above will be given a permit to enter the kingdom and perform Umrah, subject to the terms set by the ministry.

Among domestic pilgrims, those aged 12 and above are allowed to perform Umrah.


More From World:

Twitter removes more than 3,000 accounts related to state-linked information operations

Twitter removes more than 3,000 accounts related to state-linked information operations
India confirms two cases of Omicron variant

India confirms two cases of Omicron variant
Punjab governor says Pakistan robbed in new IMF-PTI deal

Punjab governor says Pakistan robbed in new IMF-PTI deal
Omicron: UN chief slams COVID-19 'travel apartheid' as unacceptable

Omicron: UN chief slams COVID-19 'travel apartheid' as unacceptable
World Bank supports using $280m in frozen aid funds for Afghanistan

World Bank supports using $280m in frozen aid funds for Afghanistan
US announces first Omicron case in traveler returning from S.Africa

US announces first Omicron case in traveler returning from S.Africa
Saudi Arabia reports first Omicron case in Gulf

Saudi Arabia reports first Omicron case in Gulf
Winter and Omicron — best and worst places to be in amid variant scare

Winter and Omicron — best and worst places to be in amid variant scare
EU backs Asma Jahangir Conference after Pakistani ministers' criticism

EU backs Asma Jahangir Conference after Pakistani ministers' criticism
Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killings of two Kashmiris in Pulwama

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killings of two Kashmiris in Pulwama
UAE National Day: Expo 2020 Dubai announces free entry on Dec 2

UAE National Day: Expo 2020 Dubai announces free entry on Dec 2
Afghan babies starve to death as winter descends

Afghan babies starve to death as winter descends

Latest

view all