FBR's valuation of immovable properties in Lahore

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased the valuation rates of FBR-notified rates of immovable property, including commercial, residential, apartments, flats and other areas of 40 selected major cities of the country.

The FBR has notified valuation tables for Abbottabad, Attock, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Chakwal, Dera Ismail Khan, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Ghotki, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Gwadar, Hafizabad, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Karachi, Kasur, Khushab, Lahore, Larkana, Lasbella, Mandi Bhauddin, Manshera, Mardan, Mirpurkhas, Multan, Nankana, Narowal, Peshawar, Quetta, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Sukkur and Toba Tek Singh.

Here are the updated rates of Lahore:



