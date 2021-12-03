 
pakistan
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Supreme Court orders Agha Siraj Durrani to surrender before NAB

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 03, 2021

A file photo of  Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.
A file photo of  Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday ordered Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani to surrender before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The orders were given during a hearing of the provincial assembly speaker's plea seeking bail in an assets beyond means case.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, was hearing the plea.

During the hearing, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah observed that the Sindh High Court rejected Durrani's bail plea on the basis of merit.

"Supreme Court cannot conduct a hearing on this plea without the high court's verdict," he remarked.

"You must have been in the jail if SHC had rejected your bail plea," Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said while addressing Durrani.

"Why should the court offer you leniency when you didn't surrender to the police?" he asked.

The apex court ordered Durrani to turn himself in, saying: "First comply with the SHC's order and surrender before NAB and then [the court] will conduct a hearing on this case next week."

Meanwhile, the SC also rejected Durrani's request to restrict NAB officials from arresting him from the courtroom.

"We have turned ourselves in before you [apex court]," Naqvi said.

At this, Justice Bandial directed Durrani to first surrender before NAB. "We had given you concession earlier as well. There is a high court's order against you."

"We will not interfere in NAB’s matter,” the judge stated.

The court later adjourned the case till next week.

Earlier, the apex court had nullified the SHC's orders pertaining to his release on bail in the case.

Durrani and 18 others accused have been indicted in the case by an accountability court in Karachi.

The case

The anti-graft watchdog had filed a reference against the PPP leader, his family members and others for allegedly accumulating assets worth Rs1.6 billion through illegal means.

The anti-graft watchdog claims Durrani was unable to account for a difference of Rs1,610,669,528 between his declared income from 1985 to 2018, and assets including properties and vehicles.

The bureau's report said Durrani misrepresented the value of 27 declared and undeclared assets including properties and investments. NAB said the assets were valued at Rs479.4 million but the PPP leader showed them to be worth Rs151.6 million.

More From Pakistan:

UK oath commissioner, who authenticated Justice Rana Shamim’s affidavit, ready to appear before Pakistani courts

UK oath commissioner, who authenticated Justice Rana Shamim’s affidavit, ready to appear before Pakistani courts
Munir Akram delivers FM's letter on human rights violations in Kashmir to UNSC president

Munir Akram delivers FM's letter on human rights violations in Kashmir to UNSC president
Plane struck by bird before landing at Islamabad airport

Plane struck by bird before landing at Islamabad airport
'People will have to trust it': President Alvi ratifies EVM bill passed by Parliament

'People will have to trust it': President Alvi ratifies EVM bill passed by Parliament

MDCAT mandatory for admissions in medical colleges: SC

MDCAT mandatory for admissions in medical colleges: SC
Sindh lowers MDCAT passing percentage from 65% to 50%

Sindh lowers MDCAT passing percentage from 65% to 50%
Islamabad: Govt school teachers stage protest outside Parliament House

Islamabad: Govt school teachers stage protest outside Parliament House
Shaukat Tarin files nomination papers eyeing Senate seat

Shaukat Tarin files nomination papers eyeing Senate seat
Pakistan rejects India's 'mischievous spin' given to Kartarpur photoshoot

Pakistan rejects India's 'mischievous spin' given to Kartarpur photoshoot

Disqualification case: ECP grants Faisal Vawda extension for submitting arguments in writing

Disqualification case: ECP grants Faisal Vawda extension for submitting arguments in writing
NCOC urges provinces to speed up vaccinations amid Omicron threat

NCOC urges provinces to speed up vaccinations amid Omicron threat
Dengue deaths this year more than double of 2019 tally

Dengue deaths this year more than double of 2019 tally

Latest

view all