Alec Baldwin claps back against George Clooney for gun safety comments

Friday Dec 03 2021
Friday Dec 03, 2021

Alec Baldwin has finally clapped back against George Clooney for the comments he made regarding gun safety and self-checks.

For those unversed with the scuffle, shortly after the prop gun was fired on set, George Clooney spoke out about the importance of doing self-checks on all prop pieces.

As part of a segment in his first sit-down interview since the shooting, Baldwin addressed the 63-year-old’s claims and admitted that they “didn’t’ help” during some of the darkest days of his life.

During the ABC News special with George Stephanopoulos Baldwin claimed, "There were a lot of people who felt it necessary to contribute some comment to the situation, which really didn't help the situation."

He also delivered a scathing reply, adding, “If your protocol is you check the gun every time, well, good for you.”

“I've probably handled weapons as much as any other actor in films with an average career. Again, shooting or being shot by someone. And in that time, I had a protocol and it never let me down."

