 
entertainment
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloé Kardashian shares a 'cryptic message' after Tristan Thompson makes headlines

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Khloé Kardashian shares a cryptic message after Tristan Thompson makes headlines

Khloé Kardashian's former boyfriend Tristan Thompson is once again in the spotlight after Daily Mail reported that the NBA star is reportedly expecting his third child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

The publication, which also shared pictures of his pregnant girlfriend, reported that the baby was conceived in March 2021. 

According to the report, Tristan, who shares a daughter with Khloe Kardashian, started a relationship with his personal trainer when he was still dating the reality TV show star.

As the news surfaced online, Khloe's fans noticed that the model used her Instagram to share a quote which read, "I just don't have time for negative energy and even when I do, I still don't."

While the story could be a random Instagram post,  some of Khloe fans think that it was cryptic message amid at people who are discussing her past relationship with Tristan.  

Khloé Kardashian shares a cryptic message after Tristan Thompson makes headlines

Kardashian and Thompson split amidst rumors that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

In the summer of 2020, Kardashian and Thompson resumed their relationship after quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2021, they announced again that they had split

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton warned against visiting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton warned against visiting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Britney Spears intends to ‘celebrate to the fullest’: insider

Britney Spears intends to ‘celebrate to the fullest’: insider
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott ‘anxiously awaiting’ arrival of baby no. 2: Insider

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott ‘anxiously awaiting’ arrival of baby no. 2: Insider
Over 10 million people react as Billie Eilish reveals new 'haircut'

Over 10 million people react as Billie Eilish reveals new 'haircut'
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West ‘keeping the peace’ for their kids: source

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West ‘keeping the peace’ for their kids: source
Lawyer accuses judges of moving goal posts after Meghan Markle wins privacy case

Lawyer accuses judges of moving goal posts after Meghan Markle wins privacy case
BBC flooded with complaints over 'disrespectful' Prince Harry, Prince William documentary

BBC flooded with complaints over 'disrespectful' Prince Harry, Prince William documentary

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims 'bombshell on timer, detonate whenever they like'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims 'bombshell on timer, detonate whenever they like'
Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD’s new song touches upon mental health struggles

Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD’s new song touches upon mental health struggles
Little Mix to take a ‘break’ from the groups’ activities after 10 years

Little Mix to take a ‘break’ from the groups’ activities after 10 years
Prince William at his most personal in a special Apple Fitness recording

Prince William at his most personal in a special Apple Fitness recording

Alexandra Daddario gushes over Andrew Form post engagement

Alexandra Daddario gushes over Andrew Form post engagement

Latest

view all