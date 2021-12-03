Khloé Kardashian shares a 'cryptic message' after Tristan Thompson makes headlines

Khloé Kardashian's former boyfriend Tristan Thompson is once again in the spotlight after Daily Mail reported that the NBA star is reportedly expecting his third child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.



The publication, which also shared pictures of his pregnant girlfriend, reported that the baby was conceived in March 2021.

According to the report, Tristan, who shares a daughter with Khloe Kardashian, started a relationship with his personal trainer when he was still dating the reality TV show star.

As the news surfaced online, Khloe's fans noticed that the model used her Instagram to share a quote which read, "I just don't have time for negative energy and even when I do, I still don't."

While the story could be a random Instagram post, some of Khloe fans think that it was cryptic message amid at people who are discussing her past relationship with Tristan.

Kardashian and Thompson split amidst rumors that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

In the summer of 2020, Kardashian and Thompson resumed their relationship after quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2021, they announced again that they had split

