 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles in for fallout from prior ‘haunting conduct’: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 04, 2021

File Footage

Experts worry about potential fallout that may arise from Prince Charles’ older ‘haunting conduct’.

Royal expert and commentator Andrew Morton issued this claim during his interview with Newsweek.

There he was quoted saying, “Everyone focuses on Meghan and Harry but they're looking in the wrong direction.”

Mr Morton believes, "They should be focusing on Prince Charles because he has got a mountain to climb.”

After all, "Prince Charles, our future head of state, future King in the very near future, is only polling in the low 30s and low 40s.”

Even fellow expert Penny Junor seemed to agree with Mr Morton’s claims and added, “After he does become King, more trouble is likely as the shadow of Princess Diana, the people's princess, will always linger over his reign."

"I think that is something that will haunt him indefinitely, unhappily. The problem is that at every anniversary, she will be brought up again, and the facts or a version of the facts will be trotted out.”

Before concluding she admitted, "There will always be people who choose to believe everything they see and hear and watch. Things like 'The Crown,' I think, are incredibly damaging and are giving a false impression of Charles to the world.”

More From Entertainment:

Antony Sher: Shakespearean actor dies aged 72

Antony Sher: Shakespearean actor dies aged 72
Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson expecting baby with mistress

Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson expecting baby with mistress

Khloé Kardashian shares a 'cryptic message' after Tristan Thompson makes headlines

Khloé Kardashian shares a 'cryptic message' after Tristan Thompson makes headlines

Jennifer Lopez releases emotional ‘On My Way’ MV

Jennifer Lopez releases emotional ‘On My Way’ MV
Alec Baldwin claps back against George Clooney for gun safety comments

Alec Baldwin claps back against George Clooney for gun safety comments
Prince William, Kate Middleton warned against visiting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton warned against visiting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Britney Spears intends to ‘celebrate to the fullest’: insider

Britney Spears intends to ‘celebrate to the fullest’: insider
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott ‘anxiously awaiting’ arrival of baby no. 2: Insider

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott ‘anxiously awaiting’ arrival of baby no. 2: Insider
Over 10 million people react as Billie Eilish reveals new 'haircut'

Over 10 million people react as Billie Eilish reveals new 'haircut'
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West ‘keeping the peace’ for their kids: source

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West ‘keeping the peace’ for their kids: source
Lawyer accuses judges of moving goal posts after Meghan Markle wins privacy case

Lawyer accuses judges of moving goal posts after Meghan Markle wins privacy case
BBC flooded with complaints over 'disrespectful' Prince Harry, Prince William documentary

BBC flooded with complaints over 'disrespectful' Prince Harry, Prince William documentary

Latest

view all