Last total solar eclipse of 2021 begins

File photo

The last solar eclipse of the year has started but it will not be visible in Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As per the weather department, the total solar eclipse will be visible in areas surrounding South Africa, South Australia, South America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, Antarctica and the Indian Ocean.

The solar eclipse that began at 10:29am Pakistan Standard Time will end at 2:37pm.

