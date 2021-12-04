Tom Holland, Zendaya talk about their height difference, funny moments on Spider-Man sets

Tom Holland, Zendaya talk about their height difference

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya were not hesitant to poke fun at their height difference in The Graham Norton Show on Friday where the host took jibes at the onscreen and a real-life couple.

During the show, the host jokingly asked Zendaya about the height gap that caused difficulty in filming shoots with the co-star Tom.

In response, the 25-year-old actress pointed a particular stunt and said, "He's supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her. Because of our height difference... we were attached, so I would land before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before he does,” Zendaya explained.

Tom also poked fun by saying performers use a "bottom mark" when executing stunts so that people's kneecaps don't fracture when they land. Zendaya would always hit the target first due to their 2-inch height differential.

He said before lamenting, "I'm the superhero. I'm supposed to look cool."

He continued, “she would land, and then I would sort of land like this, and then my feet would swing from underneath me, and she would catch me."

At this point, Zapped actress blushed and told him, “You were actually very lovely about it. You were like, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you.'”