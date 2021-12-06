 
Monday Dec 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rain delays action again on Day 3

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Pakistan captain Babar Azam bends for a lap sweep. Photo: AFP
  • Play between Pakistan and Bangladesh on day three was scheduled to start at 9:30am local time. 
  • Pakistan in driving seat after half-centuries from Babar Azam, Azhar Ali. 
  • Taijul Islam has been pick of Bangladeshi bowlers with two wickets. 

Rain played spoiler once again on Monday as day 3 of the Pakistan-Bangladesh Dhaka Test was delayed due to showers. 

Play on day three was scheduled to start at 9:30am local time.

Pakistan, currently leading the two-match Test series 1-0, are in a formidable position with former captain Azhar Ali and Babar Azam steadily scoring runs for Pakistan. 

"The covers are still on, the players are still at the hotel. The light has gotten somewhat better, but there is light rain which means there is no question right now of even trying to take the covers off," says ESPNcricinfo.  

Pakistan are 188/2 from 63.2 overs. 

Both batsmen have scored half-centuries after Taijul Islam broke through the Abid Ali-Abdullah Shafique partnership by dismissing both openers. 

However, Babar Azam (71) and Azhar Ali (52) went to work on the Bangladeshi bowlers, driving the ball to the boundary on several occasions and also running quick singles. 

Azhar Ali has struck seven 4s from his inning while the Pakistani captain has hit eight 4s and a six in his. 

Rain put a damper on day 2 of the Dhaka Test as well, with play eventually being called off Sunday following multiple delays and resumptions. 

Play had resumed after lunch, following rain and bad light that saw the morning session in Dhaka cancelled. However, the play had to eventually be called off for the day due to persistent rain and a wet outfield. 

