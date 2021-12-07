What are the new working hours in UAE?

Staff work at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai. Photo: AFP

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a change in its working hours Tuesday, transitioning to a new four-day weekend.

A post by WAM English, the UAE's official news agency, disclosed that the government has decided to make Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday the new weekend.

"All federal government departments will move to the new weekend from January 1, 2022,” the official news agency stated.

Key features of new UAE policy