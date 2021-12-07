What are the new working hours in UAE?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a change in its working hours Tuesday, transitioning to a new four-day weekend.
A post by WAM English, the UAE's official news agency, disclosed that the government has decided to make Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday the new weekend.
"All federal government departments will move to the new weekend from January 1, 2022,” the official news agency stated.
Key features of new UAE policy
- New system to apply in federal government entities
- 8 working hours a day on Monday to Thursday from 7:30am to 3:30pm
- 4.5 working hours on Friday from 7:30am to 12:00pm
- Friday sermons and prayers to be held after 1:15pm all year long in UAE
- Possibility of flexible working hours and work-from-home options on Fridays
- Longer weekends to boost productivity and improve work-life balance
- Starting from 1st of January, 2022