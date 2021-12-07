Car bombing in Basra leaves four dead, several injured: reports

Iraqi security forces inspect the site of an explosion in Basra, Iraq December 7, 2021. — Reuters/Mohammed Aty

Reports suggest a dozen were killed and 25 others were wounded in explosion.

Basra Health Department spokesperson states lower number of casualties; says only two died and four others were wounded.

Video shows column of black smoke rising from the place of incident.

BAGHDAD: At least four people were killed and 20 wounded in a bomb attack in Iraq's southern city of Basra, police and health sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

As per the local news outlets, a car bombing reportedly occurred in the centre of the city, near Republic Hospital, leaving 12 people dead and 25 injured, local news outlets reported.

A video shared by a local news site, Basra Today, showed column of black smoke rising from the place of incident.



However, the number of casualties mentioned by Basra Health Department spokesperson Khalid Salma were far less.

Only two died and four others were wounded, The National quoted Salma as saying.

The publication stated that Governor of Basra Asaad Al Idani confirmed the number of casualties stated by Salma, saying that two people were killed in a bomb attack that involved a motorcycle loaded with explosives.



