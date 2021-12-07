 
world
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

Car bombing in Basra leaves four dead, several injured: reports

By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Iraqi security forces inspect the site of an explosion in Basra, Iraq December 7, 2021. — Reuters/Mohammed Aty
Iraqi security forces inspect the site of an explosion in Basra, Iraq December 7, 2021. — Reuters/Mohammed Aty 
  • Reports suggest a dozen were killed and 25 others were wounded in explosion.
  • Basra Health Department spokesperson states lower number of casualties; says only two died and four others were wounded.
  • Video shows column of black smoke rising from the place of incident.

BAGHDAD: At least four people were killed and 20 wounded in a bomb attack in Iraq's southern city of Basra, police and health sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

As per the local news outlets, a car bombing reportedly occurred in the centre of the city, near Republic Hospital, leaving 12 people dead and 25 injured, local news outlets reported.

A video shared by a local news site, Basra Today, showed column of black smoke rising from the place of incident.

However, the number of casualties mentioned by Basra Health Department spokesperson Khalid Salma were far less. 

Only two died and four others were wounded, The National quoted Salma as saying.

The publication stated that Governor of Basra Asaad Al Idani confirmed the number of casualties stated by Salma, saying that two people were killed in a bomb attack that involved a motorcycle loaded with explosives.


More From World:

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones
US diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation: China

US diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation: China
What are the new working hours in UAE?

What are the new working hours in UAE?
Malala meets Blinken; demands more US support for Afghan women

Malala meets Blinken; demands more US support for Afghan women
New York City mandates shots for all private businesses amid Omicron spread

New York City mandates shots for all private businesses amid Omicron spread
As Omicron spreads in India, full vaccination in focus

As Omicron spreads in India, full vaccination in focus
Kremlin calls US-Russia ties 'quite lamentable' on eve of Putin-Biden call

Kremlin calls US-Russia ties 'quite lamentable' on eve of Putin-Biden call
India to produce more than 600,000 Kalashnikov rifles after Russia deal

India to produce more than 600,000 Kalashnikov rifles after Russia deal
100 dead cats found in French pensioner's home

100 dead cats found in French pensioner's home
Vaccine creator says next pandemic could be more lethal than COVID

Vaccine creator says next pandemic could be more lethal than COVID
Why is the world not recognizing the Taliban government?

Why is the world not recognizing the Taliban government?
Controversial ex-Muslim Indian cleric converts to Hinduism

Controversial ex-Muslim Indian cleric converts to Hinduism

Latest

view all