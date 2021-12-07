 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

'Son's wedding private matter': Maryam requests not to politicise family event

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — AFP/File
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — AFP/File

  • “My son’s wedding is a private, family affair," Maryam Nawaz writes on Twitter. 
  • Requests media to respect family's privacy.
  • Request comes following Fawad Chaudhry's remarks during a press conference regarding the wedding festivities.
  • Chaudhry had said that the two [PML-N and PTI] only have political differences and he had no personal enmity with the PML-N.

Following Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry's comments regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif holding son’s marriage “using nation’s money”, the latter has urged everybody to avoid “political commentary.”

The PML-N vice president is recently making headlines not because of her political statements but due to her singing skills at her son Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities.

Maryam wrote on Twitter: “My son’s wedding is a private, family affair. I, like all mothers, deserve a chance to celebrate the occasion without attracting political commentary.”

Related items

Requesting everybody to avoid making statements regarding her personal family event, she added: “I humbly request media and everyone else to respect the family’s right to privacy.”

Her comments came following Chaudhry’s remarks during a press conference regarding the wedding festivities.

While the PTI leader had appreciated the singing skills of Maryam, he had stated this [Maryam’s celebrations] were "normal and had nothing to object to."

The PTI leader mentioned that the two [PML-N and PTI] only have political differences and he had no personal enmity with the PML-N.

However, he mentioned that their only objection is that the PML-N should not spend “nation’s money on wedding events.”  

On Monday, Maryam's video clip went viral on social media in which she could be seen crooning the iconic Bollywood song "Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne Jo Dil Ko" during a wedding event of her son.

More From Pakistan:

Faisalabad: Men arrested for stripping, torturing four women in market

Faisalabad: Men arrested for stripping, torturing four women in market
Sindh students securing 50% in MDCAT 2021 can get admission to medical, dental colleges

Sindh students securing 50% in MDCAT 2021 can get admission to medical, dental colleges
Pervez Khattak issues clarification, says he 'vehemently condemns' Sialkot lynching

Pervez Khattak issues clarification, says he 'vehemently condemns' Sialkot lynching
Three inspiring figures from Pakistan make it to BBC's 100 women of 2021

Three inspiring figures from Pakistan make it to BBC's 100 women of 2021
'We are not India,' Chaudhry says after Pakistan's response to Sialkot lynching

'We are not India,' Chaudhry says after Pakistan's response to Sialkot lynching
Will not spare people resorting to violence in the name of religion: PM Imran Khan

Will not spare people resorting to violence in the name of religion: PM Imran Khan
'Sialkot lynching shook nation to its core': Religious scholars vow to bring culprits to justice

'Sialkot lynching shook nation to its core': Religious scholars vow to bring culprits to justice
Three men gang-rape Lahore student at gunpoint: police

Three men gang-rape Lahore student at gunpoint: police
IHC warns Rana Shamim of contempt charges if original affidavit not submitted by Monday

IHC warns Rana Shamim of contempt charges if original affidavit not submitted by Monday
'A matter of our survival and respect': Gwadar women gear up for new protest

'A matter of our survival and respect': Gwadar women gear up for new protest
Watch: Maryam Nawaz sings 'Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne Jo Dil Ko' at Junaid Safdar's wedding function

Watch: Maryam Nawaz sings 'Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne Jo Dil Ko' at Junaid Safdar's wedding function
NEPRA notifies Rs3.75 hike in electricity price for Karachi

NEPRA notifies Rs3.75 hike in electricity price for Karachi

Latest

view all