Sneak peek into Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities

PML-N Vice President's son Junaid Safdar with wife Ayesha Saif in Lahore pose for a picture during one of their wedding events. — Instagram/@maliharehman1

The wedding festivities of Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar, who got married in London in August, have started in Lahore with his valima scheduled to take place on December 17.



The picture of the couple went viral on social media as the two were posing together all dressed up in traditional outfits during one of their wedding events.

Junaid wore a white shalwar kameez and draped a brown shawl around his right arm, while Ayesha sported a beautiful brown and gold outfit.

Social media followers were all praises for the new couple.

Earlier, the PML-N leader took to her social media handle and urged everybody to avoid “political commentary.”



Maryam wrote on Twitter: “My son’s wedding is a private, family affair. I, like all mothers, deserve a chance to celebrate the occasion without attracting political commentary.”



Requesting everybody to avoid making statements regarding her personal family event, she added: “I humbly request media and everyone else to respect the family’s right to privacy.”